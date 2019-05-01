﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Gadchiroli Blast LIVE Updates: 15 Security Personnel Killed In IED Blast By Maoists In Maharashtra; Perpetrators Will Not Be Spared, Says PM Modi

Gadchiroli Blast LIVE Updates: 15 Security Personnel Killed In IED Blast By Maoists In Maharashtra; Perpetrators Will Not Be Spared, Says PM Modi

The high-intensity land-mine blast was executed by the Maoists on a police vehicle which was carrying 15 security personnel.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 May 2019
Gadchiroli Blast LIVE Updates: 15 Security Personnel Killed In IED Blast By Maoists In Maharashtra; Perpetrators Will Not Be Spared, Says PM Modi
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
Gadchiroli Blast LIVE Updates: 15 Security Personnel Killed In IED Blast By Maoists In Maharashtra; Perpetrators Will Not Be Spared, Says PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2019-05-01T16:34:32+0530

At least 15 C-60 commandos, including a woman, and a driver, were killed in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast carried out by Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Wednesday.

The high-intensity land-mine blast was executed by the Maoists on a police vehicle.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Congress President Rahul Gandhi expressed sadness over the deaths of security personnel in the attack.

 

 

DGP Maharashtra Subodh Jaiswal said the forces were prepared to give a "befitting reply" to the Maoist attack.

He said it would not be right to term this as an intelligence failure. "It is a dastardly attack, we will try our best that such incidents are not repeated. Our people are present at the spot, more information will come out by today evening."

 

3:15 pm: "Attack on Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli is an act of cowardice and desperation," said Rajnath Singh.

3: 02 pm: Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley condemned the attack.

"Naxal attack on security personnel in Gadchiroli Maharashtra is a highly condemnable cowardice act. My thoughts are with the families of brave personnel who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Perpetrators of this heinous act will not go unpunished," he tweeted.

2:41 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Salute all brave personnel. 

"Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with bereaved families. Perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," he said.

2:40 pm: "Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs’ families. I’m in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP," said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

2:35 pm: "We suspect that 15 police jawans and a driver have lost their lives in this incident," Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra Minister said.

2:27 pm: Exchange of fire underway between Police and Naxals at the site of the blast in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

2 pm: 15 C-60 commandos, including a woman, and a driver, were killed in the blast.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Blasts Maoists/Naxals Fire National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Akshay Kumar Dodges Question On Skipping Voting
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters