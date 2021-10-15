Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Fuel Prices Soar Again In India; Petrol, Diesel Priced At Highest Ever Level

The petrol in capital Delhi is priced at Rs 105.14 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 93.87 per litre.

Fuel Prices Soar Again In India; Petrol, Diesel Priced At Highest Ever Level
Petrol, diesel rates hiked again.(Representational image)

Trending

Fuel Prices Soar Again In India; Petrol, Diesel Priced At Highest Ever Level
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T11:43:26+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 11:43 am

The petrol and diesel rates soared to the record highest in the country, as additional Rs 35 paise per litre was made to the fuel prices.

The petrol in capital Delhi rose to its highest-ever level Rs 105.14 a litre and Rs 111.09 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In the country’s financial capital Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs 101.78 a litre; while in Delhi it costs Rs 93.87.

This is the second straight day of 35 paise per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices. There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 14th increase in petrol price and the 17th time that diesel rates have gone up.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

While petrol price in most of the country is already above Rs 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude is trading at USD 84.61 per barrel for the first time in seven years.

A month back, Brent was trading at USD 73.51.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Since then, diesel rates have gone up by Rs 5.25 per litre and petrol price has increased by Rs 4.25.

Before that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Fuel Price Fuel Price Hike Petrol Price Hike Diesel Price Delhi Mumbai City India Record National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Operating Rights Of Temples Should Be Given To Hindus: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Operating Rights Of Temples Should Be Given To Hindus: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Condition of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Improving: AIIMS

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Concerned Over ‘Severe Demographic Imbalances’ In India

Goal To Make India, World's Strongest Military Power In 'Aatmnirbhar' Way: PM Modi At Launch Of 7 Defence Companies

‘Follow Sardar Patel, Don’t Let Castes And Religion Turn Into Hindrance For You’: PM Modi To People

Covid-19: Odisha's Khordha District Troubling State Govt For Long, More So In Current Festive Season

India’s ‘Maitri’ Played Major Role In Global Covid-19 Fight: Nirmala Sitharaman

India Logs 16,862 New Covid-19 Cases: Active Cases Lowest In 216 Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from India

I Will Go To My Polling Booth To Vote, India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi, 104, Sends Heart-Warming Message To EC

I Will Go To My Polling Booth To Vote, India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi, 104, Sends Heart-Warming Message To EC

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Kerala Soldier's Mortal Remains Cremated With Full Military Honours

Kerala Soldier's Mortal Remains Cremated With Full Military Honours

Another Encounter In Poonch, JCO Among 2 Soldiers Killed

Another Encounter In Poonch, JCO Among 2 Soldiers Killed

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Has Created New Fault Lines On Uttar Pradesh’s Political Turf

Lakhimpur Kheri Has Created New Fault Lines On Uttar Pradesh’s Political Turf

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The Lakhimpur Kheri incident may not dent the BJP’s electoral prospects in UP too much, it will make a difference in terms of perception.

Deal Or No Deal

Deal Or No Deal

Sneha Kanchan / Increasingly, brands are collaborating with social media influencers for promotions and marketing. But, not all such tie-ups are dealmakers.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Nachhatar Singh’s daughter and sons deplore their farmer father’s death during the October 3 incident.

Advertisement