Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Fuel Prices In Lanka Hiked; Government Says Talks On With India For LoC

Sri Lanka’s state oil entity and the Indian Oil Corporation’s local subsidiary have raised the prices of petrol and diesel amidst a severe foreign exchange crisis in the country even as the government said that negotiations are underway with India and Oman to work out credit lines for fuel purchases.

Fuel Prices In Lanka Hiked; Government Says Talks On With India For LoC

Trending

Fuel Prices In Lanka Hiked; Government Says Talks On With India For LoC
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T13:42:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 1:42 pm

The state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) had urged the government for a price hike. However, the government has not allowed them to raise fuel prices since October.


The CPC raised the price of petrol by Rs 20 and diesel by Rs 10. It is now selling petrol at Rs 177 and diesel at Rs 121 a litre. The price of Petrol 95 Octane was raised by Rs 23 to Rs 207 a litre.


Petrol 95 Octane of Lanka IOC (LIOC), the subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation in Sri Lanka, would be three rupees more expensive than that of the CPC.

Related Stories

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir


Sri Lanka is currently facing a severe foreign exchange crisis with falling reserves.


At the beginning of December, the reserves were sufficient for just a month of imports.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown


In November, the island nation’s only refinery was ordered to be shut due to the dollar crisis.


The government has opted to import finished petroleum products instead.


The government said negotiations are underway with India and Oman to work out credit lines for fuel purchases.


Recently, New-York based rating agency Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to 'CC' from 'CCC', saying there is an increased probability of a default in coming months in light of the country's worsening external liquidity position underscored by a drop in foreign exchange reserves.


The rating agency said it will be difficult for the government to meet its external debt obligations in 2022 and 2023 in the absence of new external financing sources.


Fitch said Sri Lanka's foreign-exchange reserves have declined much faster than it expected, owing to a combination of a higher import bill and foreign-currency intervention by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.


Foreign exchange reserves have declined by about USD 2 billion since August, falling to USD 1.6 billion at end-November, equivalent to less than one month of current external payments (CXP). This represents a drop in foreign-currency reserves of about USD 4 billion since end-2020, it said.


The latest Fitch statement came after Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa assured parliament last week that the government was confident of meeting external debt payments when they fall due.


In order to tackle the reserves crisis, Sri Lanka has curtailed imports leading to shortages of essentials.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Colombo New Delhi National International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

UN Experts Ask India Again To Release Kashmir's Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez

UN Experts Ask India Again To Release Kashmir's Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

One Killed, Several Injured In Explosion In Ludhiana District Court Complex: Reports

Christmas Celebrations: When Irritants Become A Matter Of Joy In Mumbai's Bandra!

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Omicron Scare: PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting On Covid-19

Omicron Cases In India At 236, Active Covid-19 Cases At 78,291

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from India

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day

Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien Says Govt 'Slow-Poisoning' Democracy

Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien Says Govt 'Slow-Poisoning' Democracy

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

Outlook Web Desk / There was a bomb blast in a washroom of the Ludhiana district court while the court was still functioning. Several people have been injured and two are dead.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement