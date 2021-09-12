Sunday, Sep 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National From Pilot To Windshield Wiper: AAIB Probe Report Finds 57 Errors That Led To Kozhikode Plane Crash

From Pilot To Windshield Wiper: AAIB Probe Report Finds 57 Errors That Led To Kozhikode Plane Crash

From Pilot To Windshield Wiper: AAIB Probe Report Finds 57 Errors That Led To Kozhikode Plane Crash
Officials stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state. | File/AP Photo

The Air India Express crash last year, involving a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, killed 21 people, including two pilots, and injured several others at Kozhikode airport.

Trending

From Pilot To Windshield Wiper: AAIB Probe Report Finds 57 Errors That Led To Kozhikode Plane Crash
outlookindia.com
2021-09-12T07:39:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

12 September 2021, Last Updated at 7:39 am

A probe report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has said that the Air India Express pilot's "non-adherence" to the standard operating procedure is the probable cause of the plane crash at the Kozhikode airport last year.

The report also said the role of the systemic failures as a contributory factor cannot be overlooked in the accident.

The AAIB released its final probe report on Saturday. It has made 43 safety recommendations, including installation of an approach radar at the aerodrome and a DGCA study to establish prevalence of use of non-prescribed medications amongst aircrew, especially for diabetes. It also has 57 findings about the crash.

From systemic failures to Air India Express's poor crew resource management to possibility of visual illusions due to low visibility and sub-optimal performance of the PIC's (Pilot-In-Command) windshield wiper, AAIB has mentioned about various other causes that have contributed to the crash.

The crash, involving a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, killed 21 people, including the two pilots, and injured several others. While trying to land at the airport amid rain, the aircraft overshot the runway and later broke into pieces. There were 190 people onboard when the crash happened on August 7, 2020. The two pilots who died in the accident that happened at the airport in Kerala were Deepak V Sathe and Akhilesh Kumar.

The report, which is more than 250 pages long, said the "probable cause of the accident was the non adherence to SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) by the PF (Pilot Flying)".

The PF continued an unstabilised approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, "half way down the runway, in spite of 'Go Around' call by PM which warranted a mandatory 'Go Around' and the failure of the PM to take over controls and execute a 'Go Around'", it noted.

According to the report, the investigation team is of the opinion that the role of systemic failures as a contributory factor cannot be overlooked in this accident.

"A large number of similar accidents/ incidents that have continued to take place, more so in AIXL, reinforce existing systemic failures within the aviation sector.

"These usually occur due to prevailing safety culture that give rise to errors, mistakes and violation of routine tasks performed by people operating within the system. Hence, the contributory factors enumerated below include both the immediate causes and the deeper or systemic causes," it added.

Among other recommendations, AAIB has suggested strengthening its own capacity in terms of filling up vacancies with full-time investigators, having a permanent aviation medicine specialist and establishing a state-of-the-art lab for flight recorders.

AAIB, headed by Aurobindo Handa, has accepted the probe report.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinida said the report would be made public in the next couple of days.

"Whatever steps that have been advocated on the basis of that report, those steps will be and has to be executed.

"... within the ministry, we will be also putting together a group of people that will be tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the steps that have been recommended in the report are put in place at the airport," the minister had said.

Last month, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told the Lok Sabha that final compensation offers have been made to all the next of kin of the deceased passengers, but none of the "next of kin has sent their acceptance as of date".

"Final compensation offers have been made to all the 165 injured passengers, out of which 73 passengers accepted the offer and have been paid a total amount of Rs 60.35 crore as the final settlement as of date," he had said.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kozhikode Kozhikode Air India crash National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Covid-19: India Logs 28,591 New Coronavirus Cases, 338 Fresh Fatalities

Covid-19: India Logs 28,591 New Coronavirus Cases, 338 Fresh Fatalities

J&K: Who Is Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Bhat And Why His Appointment Likely To Have Symbolic Value Only

Why BJP Is Confident That OBCs Will Vote For The Party In Upcoming UP Polls

People Against Diverse Views At A Loss’: Kerala Governor On Protests Against Kannur University Including RSS Ideologues’ Books In Syllabus

Mumbai Woman Who Was Raped, Assaulted With Iron Rod, Dies In Hospital

‘If Vijay Rupani Has Failed Gujarat, It Means Failure Of PM Modi’: Congress

With Eyes Set On Upcoming UP Polls, Priyanka Urges Congress Cadre To Step Up

Australian Foreign, Defence Ministers Meet PM Narendra Modi

Photo Gallery

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Advertisement

More from India

National Conference Demands CBI Probe Into Death Of Party Leader

National Conference Demands CBI Probe Into Death Of Party Leader

Congress, BJP Workers Attack Each Other With Stones In Ludhiana, 5 Injured

Congress, BJP Workers Attack Each Other With Stones In Ludhiana, 5 Injured

Disqualifying PM Indira Gandhi In 1975 Was Judgement Of Great Courage: CJI

Disqualifying PM Indira Gandhi In 1975 Was Judgement Of Great Courage: CJI

Next CM Speculation List Includes Nitin Patel, Mansukh Mandaviya's Name As Rupani Steps Down

Next CM Speculation List Includes Nitin Patel, Mansukh Mandaviya's Name As Rupani Steps Down

Read More from Outlook

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

On the face of it, women appear to occu­­py a higher position in the social hierarchy of the tribal societies in the Northeast as compared to rest of the country. But reality presents a harsh and totally contradictory picture. Now, a proposed bill aimed at gender equality divides opinion in the Northeast state.

From Pilot To Windshield Wiper: AAIB Probe Report Finds 57 Errors That Led To Kozhikode Plane Crash

From Pilot To Windshield Wiper: AAIB Probe Report Finds 57 Errors That Led To Kozhikode Plane Crash

The AAIB has released its final probe report into the Air India Express crash last year, involving a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, that killed 21 people, including two pilots, and injured several others at Kozhikode airport.

Why Did Vijay Rupani Resign And Who Will Be The Next Gujarat CM?

Why Did Vijay Rupani Resign And Who Will Be The Next Gujarat CM?

BJP is gearing up for elections in end-2022 and possibly did not want to go with the incumbent Chief Minister. Who's next? Names of deputy CM Nitin Patel, state agriculture minister RC Faldu and Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya are doing rounds.

Second-Best Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

Second-Best Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

Ranked 73rd-ranked in the world, Fernandez defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, followed by 2016 champion Angelique Kerber en route to her journey to the final

Advertisement