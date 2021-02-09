‘A Kind Soul Gone Too Soon’: Tributes Pour In For Rajiv Kapoor

Following the death of Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest child of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, several actors including Lata Mangeshkar, Manoj Kumar, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Akshay Kumar expressed grief.

Kapoor died of a heart attack. He was 58.

Mourning Rajiv Kapoor's demise, Lata Mangeshkar said she was "deeply saddened".

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 9, 2021

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar offered his "deepest and most sincere condolences" to the Kapoor family.

Dixit Nene, who worked with Rajiv Kapoor in his directorial debut "Prem Granth", said as a first-time filmmaker he handled the 1996 film, which dealt with the subject of rape, with "great maturity".

"I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film Prem Granth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP," she wrote.

Akshay Kumar said he was "saddened" to learn about the untimely demise of Rajiv Kapoor.

Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #RajivKapoor ji. My deepest condolences to the entire family ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2021

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who also starred in "Prem Granth", described Rajiv Kapoor as a lively person.

Family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also took to social media to remember Rajiv Kapoor.

Actor Neetu Kapoor, wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor, was the first to confirm the news on Instagram.

She wrote "RIP" alongside a picture of her brother-in-law.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her two uncles Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last April, Rajiv Kapoor, her late grandfather Raj Kapoor and her father, actor Randhir Kapoor.

"Broken but strong," Khan captioned the picture.

Her elder sister, actor Karisma Kapoor shared a photo of her uncle on her Instagram Story with a caption: "Chimpoo uncle you will be dearly missed."

Fashion designer Sahani, daughter of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, shared a picture of Rajiv Kapoor and captioned the post as "Good bye uncle #RIP".

MP and actor Sunny Deol said he was "shocked" to hear about Rajiv Kapoor's passing.

Producer Boney Kapoor said he was "devastated".

"Shocked n Devastated on #RajivKapoor passing away. Seen you grow up. Condolences to the entire family. RIP #RajivKapoor (sic)," he wrote.

Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani remembered Kapoor as an extremely kind soul.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri #RajivKapoor. An extremely kind soul gone too soon. May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," Sidhwani said.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid remembered Rajiv Kapoor as "one of the most versatile" actors of his time.

Director-producer Naved Jafri remembered Rajiv Kapoor as someone with "a pure heart and a very nice human being".

"May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family," Jafri wrote on Twitter.

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor offered his deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.

"Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), a trade union which looks after the rights and welfare of its members in the entertainment industry also expressed its deepest condolences on the demise of Rajiv Kapoor.

The late actor was a CINTAA member since October 1983, the association said on Twitter.

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters -- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year.

The actor was set to make a comeback to the screen with sports drama "Toolsidas Junior", starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film "Ek Jaan Hain Hum", but made the first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" (1985), which was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture.

He went on to feature in films like "Aasmaan", "Lover Boy", "Zabardast" and "Hum To Chale Pardes".

Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a leading man was 1990's "Zimmedaar". A lesser-known face from the famous Kapoor film clan, he then made a switch to production and direction.

His first production was "Henna" (1991), directed by his brother Randhir Kapoor.

In 1996, Rajiv Kapoor made his feature directorial debut with "Prem Granth", starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

He also produced the Rishi Kapoor-directed 1999 romance drama "Aa Ab Laut Chalen".

In 2001, the married architect Aarti Sabharwal, but the couple divorced later.

