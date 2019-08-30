﻿
Fresh Restrictions Imposed In Kashmir Valley On 26th Day Of Lockdown

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc were announced on public address system. People have been asked not to venture outside and barricades have been placed.

PTI 30 August 2019
A security personnel stands guard outside closed shops, in Srinagar.
Photo: PTI
outlookindia.com
2019-08-30T11:13:12+0530

Fresh restrictions were imposed in the city and other parts of the Kashmir Valley as a preventive measure ahead of Friday congregational prayers, officials said.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc were announced on public address system. People have been asked not to venture outside and barricades have been placed.

Normal life remained disrupted across the Kashmir Valley for the 26th consecutive day, with markets closed and public transport off the roads.

While landline telephony services have resumed in many parts of the valley, mobile telephone services and all Internet services continue to remain suspended since 5 August after the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370, that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

Most of the top level and second rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including three former chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have either been detained or placed under house arrest.

