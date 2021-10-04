Fresh Covid-19 Cases Fell By 30% In 10 Days

After seeing a trend of daily Covid-19 cases recurringly touching 30-40k daily marks last month, the numbers have started coming down now.

On September 24th, 29,616 fresh cases were reported which fluctuated for 10 days and came down to 20,799 as of yesterday's data published today morning.

What experts feared as the beginning trends of the third wave with over 40 thousand cases being registered daily a couple of weeks ago, the cases have started to come down now. From 29,616 cases on September 24th, the numbers started falling and steeped to 26k within 2 days. Then cases took the sharpest dive days ago, on 27th when just 18,795 cases were recorded making it the lowest count of fresh cases in 201 days. The 18k number persisted for another day until it rose to 26,727 on 30th September. For the last 4 days the fresh Covid-19 cases have fell down by around 6 thousand. As of Monday, October 4th, active cases stand at 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days and the recovery rate at 97.89%, the highest since March 2020 while just 20,799 fresh cases have been reported.

At the peak of the second wave, cases as high as 4,14,188 new ones, were being recorded daily. At that time, only 2.2% of the population was fully vaccinated and around 10% jabbed with the first dose. However now, around 47.8% of the people have received their first dose and 17.9% have been fully vaccinated. Most of the experts believe that the third wave is set to hit India in the month of October and have expressed concerns about India's preparedness for it.