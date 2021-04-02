No Plan Of Lockdown In Delhi, Fourth Wave Of Covid Less Serious: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the city is encountering the fourth wave of Covid-19 infection but the imposition of a lockdown is not being considered yet and urged the Centre to allow states to undertake mass-level vaccination.

He said, if the need for a lockdown will arise in the future, then a decision will be taken after consultation. He added that the fourth wave is less serious than the previous ones as there are fewer number of deaths and hospitalisations this time.

The chief minister, however, added, "It's a matter of concern since the Covid-19 cases are rising exponentially. But there is no need to panic. The government is monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps."

After a high-level meeting, Kejriwal suggested that the Centre should lift the age bar of 45 years for vaccination to pave the way for mass-level inoculation.

If the Centre allowed vaccination at non-healthcare facilities like schools, immunisation be undertaken on a war footing to check the spread of the virus, he said.

Kejriwal also appealed to the people to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and regularly wash hands to prevent the spread of the virus.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine