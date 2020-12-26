December 26, 2020
Corona
Four Of Family Killed In UP House Fire

The villagers saw smoke emanating from the house on Saturday morning and informed the police

PTI 26 December 2020
Representational Image of UP House Fire Mishap
File photo
2020-12-26T14:49:41+05:30

Four members of a family, including two children, died after their house caught fire in Duben ka  Purva village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Saturday.

The villagers saw smoke emanating from the house of Sangeeta Yadav (28) on Saturday morning. They found Yadav and her two daughters, aged two and eight years, and her six-year-old son lying dead, ASP Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, police said.

Senior administrative and police officials visited the site, the ASP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on. 

