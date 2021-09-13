Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Ahead Of Rashtrapati Kovind’s Visit, Four Test Positive For Covid At 'The Retreat'

Ahead Of Rashtrapati Kovind’s Visit, Four Test Positive For Covid At 'The Retreat'

Ahead Of Rashtrapati Kovind’s Visit, Four Test Positive For Covid At 'The Retreat'
President Ram Nath Kovind | PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to address the Golden Jubilee celebration function at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on September 17.

Trending

Ahead Of Rashtrapati Kovind’s Visit, Four Test Positive For Covid At 'The Retreat'
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T08:48:08+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

13 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:48 am

As Himachal Pradesh government plans to roll a red-carpet for President Ram Nath Kovind on his proposed five-day visit to the state on September 16, the shadow of Covid-19 is looming large on staff and personnel sent on VVIP duty at “The Retreat”—President’s high security holiday resort at Chhabrabara, 16 km from Shimla.

Four employees of the Rashtrapati Bhawan deployed at The Retreat have tested positive for Covid-19 and taken off from their duty with an immediate effect while those in their contact have been told to undergo RTPCR.

President, besides his other official engagements in Shimla, is scheduled to address the Golden Jubilee celebration function at the State assembly.

All former and sitting legislators of the House have been invited to the event for which the state Assembly secretariat is making elaborate arrangements.

But, amidst security drills and arrangements, what is worrying the state government most is safety against Covid-19 infection during the five day event beginning from September 17.

“It's a fact that Covid precautions and protocols are the forefront concerns for which we have taken certain decisions, including setting-up of a special testing facility for the staff, personnel and all officials on VVIP duty,” admits Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar.

Parmar held a meeting with top officials of the Police including DGP Sanjay Kundu, senior security officials, health authorities, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla and  Superintendent of Police. He has also asked the health department to get RTPCR tests of all the personnel deployed on the duty of President, apart from those who will be coming to the Assembly.

The tests will be held at Hotel Peterhoff, Police Headquarters and The Retreat.

He also issued directions to fully sanitise the areas where the President will be visiting. This also include the state Assembly.

State’s Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Sharma also held a meeting of the officials to review the arrangements and asked for utmost precautions on Covid 19 during the upcoming visit of the President of India.

The President is also scheduled to visit the Indian Audit and Accounts Academy, ‘Yarrows’ and would also host “At Home” on September 19 at the Retreat.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Ram Nath Kovind Shimla Himachal Pradesh President of India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Mob Lynches A Migrant Worker In WB On Suspecting He Was A Thief

Mob Lynches A Migrant Worker In WB On Suspecting He Was A Thief

J&K: Hundreds Turn Up To Mourn Killing Of Police Officer

India To Get Key Information About Wealth Stashed By Indians In Switzerland

CBI Arrests 7 People In Murder Case During Post Poll West Bengal Violence

Haunted By Sakinaka Rape Case, Maharashtra Police Chief Urges His Men To Step Up Vigil

Militant Killed In Ongoing Encounter In J&K's Rajouri

New Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath On Monday

Man Kills Father Over Same-Sex Relationship With Other Man, Arrested

Photo Gallery

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

Advertisement

More from India

Vaccine Mandates Harm Long-Term Public Health

Vaccine Mandates Harm Long-Term Public Health

SC To Hear Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Into Pegasus Snooping Case

SC To Hear Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Into Pegasus Snooping Case

Man Duped Of Over 6 Lakh Rupees By Online Fraudster In Maharashtra

Man Duped Of Over 6 Lakh Rupees By Online Fraudster In Maharashtra

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Read More from Outlook

Taliban: What’s Next For The International Community?

Taliban: What’s Next For The International Community?

Seema Guha / The Taliban is now in a position to do pretty much what it wants. But the humanitarian crisis unfolding will make the international community pause.

Who Is Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM

Who Is Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / Ford recently announced shutting down of two of its plants in Chennai and Sanand. The decision is primarily driven by difficult market conditions and huge losses incurred by the company.

Two French Women Campaign To Become Country's First Female President

Two French Women Campaign To Become Country's First Female President

Outlook Web Desk / The far-right National Rally party's Marine Le Pen and Paris' Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both launched their presidential platforms in widely expected moves.

Advertisement