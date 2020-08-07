Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha Takes Oath As New Lt Governor Of Jammu And Kashmir

August 07, 2020
Corona
Manoj Sinha succeeds former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned as the J-K Lt Governor on Wednesday night.

PTI 07 August 2020
Manoj Sinha takes oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
ANI/Twitter
outlookindia.com
2020-08-07T13:14:37+05:30

Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the union territory.

The 61-year-old, who is known for his connect with people, particularly in rural areas, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Raj Bhavan, at the foothills of the Zaberwan range.

Sinha succeeds former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday night and was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday.

Advisors to the previous lieutenant governors, including Farooq Khan and Baseer Khan, as well as senior bureaucrats and policemen were present at the simple function. 

Rajya Sabha member Nazir Ahmed Laway, BJP Lok Sabha member Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leaders Ghulam Hasan Mir were also present. 

Read More in:

