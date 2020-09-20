September 20, 2020
Corona
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member

This is the first time that the JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda has become a member of the Upper House since 1996.

PTI 20 September 2020
Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda.
PTI
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Gowda, 87, was in June elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. This is the first time that the JD(S) leader has become a member of the Upper House since 1996.

When the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for oath-taking by newly elected members.

After taking oath in Kannada, Gowda greeted the chair with folded hands.

Naidu remarked that he is a "good addition to our House".

"Former prime minister and one of the senior-most leaders of our country has come to our House," he said.

