Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
Gowda, 87, was in June elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. This is the first time that the JD(S) leader has become a member of the Upper House since 1996.
When the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for oath-taking by newly elected members.
After taking oath in Kannada, Gowda greeted the chair with folded hands.
Naidu remarked that he is a "good addition to our House".
"Former prime minister and one of the senior-most leaders of our country has come to our House," he said.
