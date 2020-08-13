August 13, 2020
Corona
Former President Pranab Mukherjee Alive, Tweets Son To Dispel Rumours

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 August 2020
Former President Pranab Mukherjee
File Photo
Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent a brain surgery and is on ventilator support, is alive and haemodynamically stable, said his son on Thursday after rumours on social media about his health.

Abhijit Mukherjee took to Twitter as the fake news about Mukherjee’s death started  circulating. He wrote: “My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable !”

He also castigated those journalists who had  falsely tweeted that the former President had passed away.

“Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News.”

The former President's daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, also took to Twitter and said: "Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp’ly  to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital(sic)."

"The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," said Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi, on Thursday.

The former President had undergone a brain surgery and was since then critical and  on ventilator support.

He was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

The 84-year-old had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017. 

