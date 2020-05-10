May 10, 2020
Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To Delhi's AIIMS

Manmohan Singh was shifted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain on Sunday evening.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2020
Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.

Dr. Singh is under observation at cardiothoracic ward, PTI news agency quoted sources as saying.

The 87-year-old senior Congress leader was shifted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain on Sunday evening.

He was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 8.45 pm.

The veteran Congress leader has had a history of heart-related ailments. He had undergone a coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation, in 2009.

In 2003, he had also undergone an angioplasty. In 1990, Dr. Singh underwent the coronary artery bypass surgery in the UK.

Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

(With PTI inputs)

