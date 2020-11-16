November 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Former Haryana Minister Om Prakash Jain Passes Away At 70

Former Haryana Minister Om Prakash Jain Passes Away At 70

Om Prakash Jain, was a minister in the previous Congress government in Haryana

PTI 16 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Former Haryana Minister Om Prakash Jain Passes Away At 70
Representational Image
Former Haryana Minister Om Prakash Jain Passes Away At 70
outlookindia.com
2020-11-16T21:46:26+05:30

Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passed away on Monday at a hospital in Delhi.

"Jain was 70 years old and was unwell for the past few days," the Haryana government said in a statement.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the demise of Jain, who was a minister in the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In his condolence message, Khattar said that Jain took a keen interest in politics and social works. "He held a special place in Aggarwal community," he said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'BJP Made You CM': Chirag Paswan's Swipe In Congratulating Nitish

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Chandigarh BJP. Congress National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos