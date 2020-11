Former Haryana Minister Om Prakash Jain Passes Away At 70

Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passed away on Monday at a hospital in Delhi.

"Jain was 70 years old and was unwell for the past few days," the Haryana government said in a statement.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the demise of Jain, who was a minister in the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In his condolence message, Khattar said that Jain took a keen interest in politics and social works. "He held a special place in Aggarwal community," he said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine