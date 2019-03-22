Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir Joins BJP, Likely To Contest LS Polls From Delhi

﻿
The former opening batsman joined the party in Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 March 2019
Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-03-22T12:42:55+0530

Former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday joined the BJP and is expected to be fielded by the party in the Lok Sabha polls from one of the seats in the national capital.

The former opening batsman joined the party in Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Gambhir played a key role in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T-20 World Cup.

He was recently conferred upon the Padma Shri award.

BJP sources said Gambhir may be fielded from the New Delhi constituency, currently represented by the party's Meenakshi Lekhi.

A final decision is yet to be taken though, they added.

(PTI)

