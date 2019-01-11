Sacked CBI Director Alok Verma Resigns, Says 'Natural Justice Was Scuttled'

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma resigned from his service on Friday, a day after he was removed his post from by a PM-led high power committee.

In his resignation letter, Verma said, "Natural justice was scuttled".

"Institutions are one of the strongest and most visible symbols of our democracy and it is no exaggeration that the CBI is one of the most important organisations in India today. The decision made yesterday will not just be a reflection on my functioning but will become a testimony on how the CBI as an institution will be treated by any government through the CVC, who is appointed by majority members of the rulling government. This is a moment of collective introspection, to state the least," Verma wrote in his letter.

The move comes a day after Verma was removed from his post by a high powered committee.

Verma, a 1979-batch IPS officer, was transferred as Director General Fire Services after the high-powered selection committee decided to remove him from the post of the CBI director.

The move came after a high powered selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in a split verdict, decided to transfer him 21 days ahead of the completion of his tenure.

