August 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Forest Office Rescues 11-Ft-Long Python That Swallowed A Small Monkey In Gujarat

Forest Office Rescues 11-Ft-Long Python That Swallowed A Small Monkey In Gujarat

'After some efforts, our team managed to catch the python and we brought it to our rescue centre in Karelibaug.' said wildlife rescuer Shailesh Raval.

Outlook Web Desk 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:47 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Forest Office Rescues 11-Ft-Long Python That Swallowed A Small Monkey In Gujarat
Representational Image
AP
Forest Office Rescues 11-Ft-Long Python That Swallowed A Small Monkey In Gujarat
outlookindia.com
2021-08-10T14:47:04+05:30

In a bizarre incident, the forest officials on Tuesday rescued an 11-feet-long python that had swallowed a monkey from a riverside near Vadodara city in Gujarat.

According to wildlife rescuer Shailesh Raval, some local people spotted the reptile the on August 7 on the bank of a small river passing through Vasna-Kotariya village near Vadodara. Raval rushed to the spot after some villagers alerted the Karelibaug range forest office.

"After some efforts, our team managed to catch the python and we brought it to our rescue centre in Karelibaug. The python later regurgitated the small monkey that it had swallowed," Raval told PTI.

The snake is still under observation and will be released into the wild once it is declared fit by veterinary doctors, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

6,772MT Plastic Waste Recycled In Eco-Fragile Uttarakhand In 3 Years

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Ahmedabad Python Monkey Gujarat Forest Office Wildlife Rescuer National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos