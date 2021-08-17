Forced Sex In Marriage Can't Be Called Illegal: Mumbai Court

Forced sex in a marriage cannot be called illegal, a Mumbai court ruled on Friday as it was hearing a plea of a woman, who suffered paralysis after she forcible sex by her husband. In the case, Mumbai Additional Sessions judge Sanjashree J Gharat ruled that the man cannot be held responsible.

"It is very unfortunate that the young girl suffered paralysis. However, the applicants (husband and family) cannot be held responsible for the same. Looking into the nature of allegations made against the applicants, custodial interrogation is not required. The applicants are ready to cooperate during the course of the investigation," the judge in his order said.

The case pertains to the couple who got married in November 2020 following which the woman had complained that her husband had started having sex with her against her will. She also reportedly alleged that she had suffered paralysis below her waist due to this.

In her complaint, the woman also stated that her in-laws had put restrictions on her, taunted, abused and had also demanded dowry. However, the husband and his family refuted the allegations and had claimed protection from arrest.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine