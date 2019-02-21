For UP Alliance, BSP Gets 38 Seats, SP Settles For 37

﻿
While announcing the alliance earlier, the two parties had said they will contest from 38 constituencies each out of the 80 in the state.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 February 2019
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-02-21T16:44:06+0530

The Samajwadi Party will contest 37 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party 38 in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, the two parties said Thursday while releasing a list of seats.

While announcing the alliance earlier, the two parties had said they will contest from 38 constituencies each out of the 80 in the state.

The two parties named the seats distributed among them in a statement signed by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati.

The 37 seats in the SP quota include Kairana, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Badaun, Bareilly, Lucknow, Etawah, Kanpur, Kannauj, Jhansi, Banda, Allahabad, Kaushambi, Phulpur, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Mirzapur.

The BSP will contest from Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, Aligarh, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaiserganj, Basti, Salempur, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Deoria, among other constituencies.

Meanwhile, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav Thursday showed his displeasure over the alliance.

Addressing party workers at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Mulayam Singh Yadav made clear that he was unhappy with Mayawati’s BSP being given “half” of the seats in the alliance for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The remarks come days after the SP patriarch created a stir in Parliament, saying he wished that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power.

PTI

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh SP-BSP alliance Lok Sabha Elections 2019

