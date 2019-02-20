﻿
For Lok Sabha Polls, DMK Gives 9 Seats To Congress In Tamil Nadu

The constituencies to be allotted to Congress will be announced later

Outlook Web Bureau 20 February 2019
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
The DMK on Wednesday finalised seat sharing with key ally Congress for the coming Lok Sabha elections, allotting it nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one in neighbouring Puducherry.

DMK president M K Stalin made the announcement at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the presence of Congress General Secretary incharge of Tamil Nadu Mukul Wasnik, TNCC chief K S Alagiri and other senior leaders following the conclusion of seat-sharing talks.

The constituencies to be allotted to Congress will be announced later, he said.

The DMK will finalise seat-sharing exercise for other allies soon, Stalin added.

There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, ruled by the Congress.

The pact comes a day after the ruling AIADMK cobbled alliances with BJP and PMK allotting them five and seven Lok Sabha seats respectively.

PTI

