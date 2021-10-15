Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
‘Follow Sardar Patel, Don’t Let Castes And Religion Turn Into Hindrance For You’: PM Modi To People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of the country to follow the footsteps of India’s ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to follow footsteps of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.(File photo) | PTI

2021-10-15T13:18:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 1:18 pm

Urging people to follow path of “India’s Iron Man” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said despite his common background people gave him opportunity to serve them—first in Gujarat and then at the national level.

"I come from very common background and did not have any political or dynastic background and did not have support of caste-based politics. Despite that, you gave your blessings and gave me the opportunity to serve Gujarat way back in 2001," he said during his virtual address after laying the foundation stone of a boys' hostel in Gujarat.

"And, such is the power of your blessings that even after 20 years, I am still serving. First I served the people of Gujarat and now the country," he added.

In his address, he urged people to walk on the path as shown by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister and also the deputy prime minister.

"Sardar Patel had said that we should not let castes and religious faith turn into hindrance for us. We all are sons and daughters of India and we all should love our country. We all should love each other," Modi added. (With PTI inputs)

