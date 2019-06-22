Some People Just concerned About Who Next Maharashtra CM Will Be: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that instead of listening to and solving problems faced by the people of Maharashtra, some politicians were just concerned about who the next chief minister of Maharashtra is going to be.

"There are problems of poor farmers who voted us to power. But instead of addressing their woes, the question of who will become the chief minister has assumed significance for some people," the Sena chief said.

Thackeray's reaction comes days after Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said everyone wanted the chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thackeray said there were several burning issues before the state which needed to be dealt with.

The alliance between the two parties was forged after he held discussions with BJP chief Amit Shah and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (before the Lok Sabha polls), Thackeray said.

"We formed the alliance after BJP's national president Amit Shah, chief minister Fadnavis and I reached a mutual understanding. No one else should poke his nose into the issue of who the next chief minister will be," Thackeray was quoted as saying in a Sena statement.

The two saffron parties, partners in the ruling coalition, decided to continue the alliance for the Assembly polls (due in October) as well when they decided on the seat-sharing formula for the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, Mahajan, senior BJP leader and state Water Resources Minister, had said everyone expected that the next chief minister should be from his party.

(With PTI inputs)