Five Minor Boys Gangrape Dalit Woman In UP; Make Video And Sell It Online For Rs 300

In yet another sickening crime against women, five minor boys and one adult gang raped a 35-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. The accused also filmed the ghastly crime and posted it online, which went viral quickly.

Six accused have been arrested in connection with the crime, police said on Friday.

According to a report by Indian Express, the accused were arrested Thursday night after the survivor approached the police.

Five of the accused are minors aged between 15 and 17 years old. All five have been sent to a juvenile home. The sixth accused, who is an adult, and has been sent to jail.

"The woman and the five accused minors are from the same neighbourhood and know each other. In October, they had taken her to a field where they took turns to rape her while recording the whole incident on a mobile phone. They threatened to release the video on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone. This forced her to remain quiet. On Wednesday, one of the six accused, who is 19 years old, shared the video on social media and the woman got to know about it. She then lodged a complaint naming the five accused. We filed an FIR and held all six of them on Thursday night," the report quoted Badaun Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Siddhartha Verma, as saying.

According to the victim’s statement to the police, as quoted by TOI, the accused were selling the video clips for Rs 300 each among locals in the area.

The five minors have been booked under sections 376 D (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) (SC/ST Act).

The adult accused has been charged under the Information Technology Act.

