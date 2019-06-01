Five Militants From J&K’s Kulgam Shun Path Of Violence, Surrender: Police

﻿
Dozens of militants have laid down arms in Kashmir since 2017, when police announced that they would accept offer of local militants to surrender even during ongoing encounters.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2019
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
2019-06-01T11:23:21+0530

Five youths from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who had joined militancy, shunned the path of violence and surrendered, police said Saturday.

"Five youths, who had joined different terror outfits, shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream following efforts by their families and police," a police official said.

He did not reveal their names, saying their identities "stand protected for security reasons".

Dozens of militants have laid down arms in Kashmir since 2017, when police announced that they would accept offer of local militants to surrender even during ongoing encounters.

Most of these militants have returned home after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence.

(PTI)

