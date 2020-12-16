December 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Five Afghans Held In Bihar With 'Forged' Citizenship Documents

Five Afghans Held In Bihar With 'Forged' Citizenship Documents

Police sources said there were apprehensions that the foreign nationals could be 'Pakistani infiltrators'

PTI 16 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Five Afghans Held In Bihar With 'Forged' Citizenship Documents
Representational Image
PTI
Five Afghans Held In Bihar With 'Forged' Citizenship Documents
outlookindia.com
2020-12-16T11:06:14+05:30

Five foreign nationals, all of them purportedly from Afghanistan, have been arrested after it was found they were staying in this north Bihar town with "forged" documents pertaining to their citizenship, a senior police officer said.

According to Amar Kant Jha, SDPO, Katihar, the matter came to light on Monday when one of the foreign nationals, named Ghulam, visited the police for some work and when asked about his own identity, divulged that he was a resident of Afghanistan.

Subsequently, the rented house which he shared with four others in Chaudhary Mohalla locality was raided on Tuesday and all the five were arrested, Jha said, adding that documents relating to their citizenship were being examined but "prima facie these appeared to be forged".

The police officer declined to share more details, like names of the other foreign nationals, but disclosed that they have confessed to involvement in the business of usury.

Further investigation was on and the Intelligence Bureau has also been taken into the loop, he said.

Police sources, however, said there were apprehensions that the foreign nationals could be "Pakistani infiltrators".

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Farmers' Protests: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Removal Of Farmers From Delhi Borders

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Patna Citizenship National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos