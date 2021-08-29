First Batch Of Covaxin Released From Bharat Biotech’s Gujarat Plant

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday released the first commercial batch of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech's plant at Ankleshwar in Gujarat.
Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said:"Vaccination is the most important thing to strengthen the country's fight against coronavirus.Released the first commercial batch of #COVAXIN from
Bharat Biotech's plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat today. This will increase the supply of vaccine in the country and will help the vaccine reach every Indian”.
à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¤à¤¼à¤¬à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤°à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤£à¥¤ à¤à¤ à¤ à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤°, à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤ @BharatBiotech à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ #COVAXIN à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ commercial batch à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤à¤¼ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 29, 2021
à¤à¤¸à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤µà¥à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¥à¤¤à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤¹à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¤à¤ à¤µà¥à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤ªà¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¦à¤¦ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/Z2NzvRwEuj
Earlier, the government this month had given approval to Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar-based manufacturing plant to produce anti-COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.
In May, Bharat Biotech announced that it planned to produce an additional 200 million doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary's Ankleshwar-based facility. The Hyderabad-based firm had noted that it would utilise the manufacturing plant of its wholly-owned unit, Chiron Behring, to add another 200 million doses of Covaxin.
India administered 63.09 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination in a nationwide drive till Sunday morning, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry. (With PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely