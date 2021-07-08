July 08, 2021
Blaze Engulfed The CBI Building At CGO Complex On Thursday Morning

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, a senior fire official said.

Outlook Web Desk 08 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:23 pm
Representational Image
PTI
The CBI building at CGO complex in Lodhi Road caught fire on Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

According to the fire officials, a call was made about a blaze at 11.36 am.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, a senior fire official said.

The fire had broken out in the transformer and AC plant rooms in the second basement of the building, he said.

The police rushed to the spot after they received a call about the fire, officials said.

A lot of smoke was coming out from the basement of the building. Fire tenders, PCR vans and CAT ambulances reached the spot. No casualty has been reported and the situation is under control, a senior police officer said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

