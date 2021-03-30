Fire Breaks Out On Sixth Floor Of Kashmere Gate ISBT In Delhi

A fire broke out at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to authorities the blaze was first reported on the sixth floor of the bus terminus.

Authorities received information about the blaze at 2.36 pm, fire officials said adding that nine fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine