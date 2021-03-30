March 30, 2021
Fire Breaks Out On Sixth Floor Of Kashmere Gate ISBT In Delhi

Nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are being made to douse the blaze, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2021
Fire Breaks Out On Sixth Floor Of Kashmere Gate ISBT In Delhi
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
Fire Breaks Out On Sixth Floor Of Kashmere Gate ISBT In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-03-30T16:18:38+05:30

A fire broke out at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to authorities the blaze was first reported on the sixth floor of the bus terminus.

Authorities received information about the blaze at 2.36 pm, fire officials said adding that nine fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze.

(With PTI inputs)



National

