Fire Breaks Out At Pune's Fashion Street, 500 Shops Gutted

A massive fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Camp area of Pune, Maharashtra on Friday that gutted nearly 500 shops, officials said on Saturday.

The fire had broken out around 11 pm, they said. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

"Soon after the blaze erupted, local people alerted the fire brigade. Around16 fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot and launched the firefighting operation," a fire brigade official said.

"The fire was brought under control by around 1 am. However, around 500 shops were gutted by that time. But no casualty was reported in the incident," he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, the official said.

The Fashion Street on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area is a famous 'window shopping' destination that houses small outlets selling garments, shoes, goggles, and other accessories.

(With inputs from PTI)

