Finance Minister Gave Four-Five Mini-Budgets In 2020, India Will Shine Bright: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation ahead of Parliament session. He said, it is probably for first time in history that finance minister had to give four-five mini budgets in 2020 in form of different packages.

In his remarks to the media before the commencement of Parliament's Budget Session, PM Modi said the first session of this decade commences on Friday and emphasised that this decade is very important for the bright future of India

"I am confident that this budget will also be seen as part of series of the four-five mini budgets", PM said.

Ahead Budget session, PM Modi asserted confidence in MPs and said that they will not shy away from contributing to make full use of Parliament for fulfilling people's aspirations.

"There should be discussions, presentation of different views this session", PM Modi added.

The budget 2021 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, however, she will present the Economic Survey 2020-21 today.

