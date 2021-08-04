Finally Dialogue Between Assam and Mizoram To End Border Dispute

The ministers of two states Assam and Mizoram are going to deliberate with each other to end the deadly border dispute between the two north-eastern states.

According to the officials, two ministers including Mizoram’s Home Minister Lalchamliana alongwith Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima and home department secretary Vanlalngaihsaka will hold talks with their Assam counterparts, including ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal.

The meeting has been scheduled for 11 am, which will be held at Aijal club.

A festering border dispute between the two states had triggered a bloody conflict on July 26, leading to the death six Assam Police personnel and one civilian. Over 50 people suffered injuries in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that he was certain the meeting would help the two states arrive at a solution.

Tomorrow the 5th of August, 2021 representatives from #Assam Govt. led by senior Minister will meet representatives of #Mizoram Govt. led by senior Minister.

"Tomorrow that is 5th of August, 2021 representatives from Assam Govt. led by senior minister will meet representatives of Mizoram Govt. led by senior minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem," he tweeted.

The two sides decided to hold talks to defuse the escalating tension following Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervention, highly placed sources said.

Earlier, on Monday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced on the microblogging site that he will send two of his cabinet ministers to Aizawl to broker peace.

Sarma’s announcement came hours after his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga declared on social media that he has directed the state police to withdraw cases filed against officials of the neighbouring state.

The Assam CM subsequently said cases filed in his state against Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana and Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Thartea Hrangchal will also be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the “unofficial” economic blockade, allegedly backed by Assam government, on National Highway-306 in Cachar district entered its 10th day on Wednesday.

A senior police officer in Vairengte told PTI that no vehicle has entered the state from Assam since July 26. (With PTI inputs)

