Final NRC Published, What Next For 1.9 Million People Excluded From The List?

The final and updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Saturday left out just over 1.9 million people out of 33.2 crore applicants. Those excluded become foreigners immediately but they still have several options left before they can be considered for deportation.

This is what they can do now:

* Approach a Foreigners Tribunal (FT) with a certified copy of rejection from the NRC authorities. The Assam government has designated 56 of the 100 existing FTs in the state for filing of appeals. The government is soon setting up 200 more FTs and has already selected 221 new members

* They will have 120 days to approach the FT

* Only if the FT announces the individual as a foreigner, then the individual can be detained and sent to a detention centre by curbing his/her rights as a citizen

* Then they will have the option to challenge the FT order by approaching civil courts, first a high court and then the Supreme Court with the government-issued documents which prove their citizenship

* The Centre, Assam government, political parties and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have vowed to provide legal assistance to genuine Indian citizens

Valid documents:

Any one of the following documents of List A issued before midnight of March 24, 1971, where the name of self or ancestors appears (to prove residence in Assam up to the midnight of March 24, 1971).

(1) 1951 NRC

(2) Electoral Roll(s) up to 24th March 1971 (midnight)

(3) Land & Tenancy Records

(4) Citizenship Certificate

(5) Permanent Residential Certificate

(6) Refugee Registration Certificate

(7) Passport

(8) LIC

(9) Any Govt. issued License/Certificate

(10) Govt. Service/ Employment Certificate

(11) Bank/Post Office Accounts

(12) Birth Certificate

(13) Board/University Educational Certificate

(14) Court Records/Processes

Further, two other documents viz (1) Circle Officer/GP Secretary Certificate in respect of married women migrating after marriage (can be of any year before or after March 24, 1971, and (2) Ration Card issued up to the midnight of March 24, 1971 can be adduced as supporting documents. However, these two documents shall be accepted only if they are accompanied by anyone of the documents listed above.

The second requirement arises if the name in any of the documents of List A is not of the applicant himself/herself but that of an ancestor, namely, father or mother or grandfather or grandmother or great grandfather or great grandmother (and so on) of the applicant. In such cases, the applicant shall have to submit documents as in List B below to establish relationship with such ancestor, i.e., father or mother or grandfather or grandmother or great grandfather or great grandmother etc. whose name appears in List A. Such documents shall have to be legally acceptable document which clearly proves such relationship.

(1) Birth Certificate

(2) Land document

(3) Board/University Certificate

(4) Bank/LIC/Post Office records

(5) Circle Officer/GP Secretary Certificate in case of married women

(6) Electoral Roll

(7) Ration Card

(8) Any other legally acceptable document