'Festival Of Democracy Is Here': PM Modi Tweets After EC Announces Lok Sabha Elections Dates

In a series of tweets, PM Modi also wished all political parties and candidates 'the very best' for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 March 2019
File Photo
Minutes after the Election Commisison announced dates for Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out and vote in large numbers.

"The festival of democracy, Elections are here. I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout. I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

 

In a series of tweets, Modi also wished all political parties and candidates "the very best" for upcoming elections.

He also praised the Electon Commission for making India "very proud" for assiduously organising elections for several years.

 

 

 

PM Modi also sought another term for his government with the hashtag #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar.

 

The EC on Sunday announced the schedule for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections which will begin on April 11. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country.

