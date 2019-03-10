'Festival Of Democracy Is Here': PM Modi Tweets After EC Announces Lok Sabha Elections Dates

Minutes after the Election Commisison announced dates for Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out and vote in large numbers.

"The festival of democracy, Elections are here. I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout. I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, Modi also wished all political parties and candidates "the very best" for upcoming elections.

He also praised the Electon Commission for making India "very proud" for assiduously organising elections for several years.

In 2014, the people comprehensively rejected the UPA. There was unprecedented anger over the UPA’s corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis. India’s self-confidence was at an all-time low and the people of India wanted to rid the nation of such decay and pessimism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

PM Modi also sought another term for his government with the hashtag #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar.

Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again.

We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

The EC on Sunday announced the schedule for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections which will begin on April 11. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country.