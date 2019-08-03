﻿
'Fear Is A Natural Result Of J&K Situation,' Says Omar Abdullah After Governor Urges People To 'Maintain Calm'

Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have come out strongly against the current actions being carried out in the state

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2019
Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah
File Photo/PTI
2019-08-03T12:06:39+0530

After Jammu and Kashmir government gave an advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourist to immediately vacate the valley in the wake of impending terror threat, the state's political leaders, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have come out strongly against the current actions being carried out in the state and have demanded some answers.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah questioned on twitter, why hotels in Gulmarg are being vacated when according to the brief by Army on Friday there was a terror threat specifically targetting the yatra.

Countering Governor Satya Pal Malik's advise to "maintain calm" and not believe in "exaggerated rumours" that were doing rounds in the Valley, Omar Abdullah said that "no one is bothering to tell the people what is happening" and that "fear" is a "natural result" of the situation that is being allowed to fester.

Abdullah also drew attention to the fact that there is a lot of uncertainty pervading both amongst the people as well as the leadership in the state.  

People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti also complained that there is "complete chaos" in the streets while people are stocking up on essentials and supplies in preparation of what is to come.

She asked the government why all the security advise was for the yatris while no directives were being given to the Kashmiris.

