December 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Farmers Will Block Delhi-Noida Border On Wednesday: Union Leaders

Farmers Will Block Delhi-Noida Border On Wednesday: Union Leaders

‘Government is saying they won't repeal these laws, we are saying we will make them do it,’ farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said

PTI 15 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Farmers Will Block Delhi-Noida Border On Wednesday: Union Leaders
Farmers gather at Ghazipur border during their protest against Centre's agri-laws, in New Delhi.
PTI
Farmers Will Block Delhi-Noida Border On Wednesday: Union Leaders
outlookindia.com
2020-12-15T19:13:21+05:30

Farmer leaders announced that they will completely block the Chilla border, between Delhi and Noida, on Wednesday.

“Government is saying they won't repeal these laws, we are saying we will make them do it,” farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said on Tuesday.

“We are not running away from negotiations, but the Centre has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals. Around 20 farmers have been martyred during the protests so far. On average, one farmer has died every day since the protest started,” farmer leaders said.

“People throughout the country will pay their tributes to all the farmers who lost their lives during this agitation on December 20,” farmer leader Inderjeet said.

The farm leaders added that their demonstrations on Monday across 350 districts was highly successful.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi HC Restrains AIIMS Nurses From Continuing Indefinite Strike

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi - NCR Farmers protest National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos