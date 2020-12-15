Farmers Will Block Delhi-Noida Border On Wednesday: Union Leaders

Farmer leaders announced that they will completely block the Chilla border, between Delhi and Noida, on Wednesday.

“Government is saying they won't repeal these laws, we are saying we will make them do it,” farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said on Tuesday.

“We are not running away from negotiations, but the Centre has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals. Around 20 farmers have been martyred during the protests so far. On average, one farmer has died every day since the protest started,” farmer leaders said.

“People throughout the country will pay their tributes to all the farmers who lost their lives during this agitation on December 20,” farmer leader Inderjeet said.

The farm leaders added that their demonstrations on Monday across 350 districts was highly successful.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine