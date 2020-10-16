Farmers’ Welfare, Growth Of Agriculture Sector Is Government’s Top Priority: CM Yogi Adityanath

Amid widespread agitation against the three central farm laws in Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that the farmers’ welfare and the growth of the agriculture sector in the state are his government’s top priorities.

Enlisting a slew of pro-farmers measures by his government in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said his government ensured the crop procurement without any disruption due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Addressing an online CII event, Aityanath pointed out that over 100 sugar mills functioned successfully in Uttar Pradesh following all anti-Covid precautions and protocols.

The chief minister said as the Rabi crop in UP got ready for harvesting amid the lockdown, the state government set up 6,000 procurement centres to help farmers sell their produce and these centres functioned successfully adhering to all precautions.

He said these centres procured 36 lakh metric tonnes of wheat.

For the Kharif crop too, 4,000 procurement centres have been established, he noted.

In the next four years, the state government has also decided to build over 5,000 godowns at the grassroots level to store farm produce, he said.

