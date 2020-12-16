SC To Hear Plea On Farmers' Protest Sites Today, Will Road Blockades End?

In an attempt to force the government to repeal the legislation and to harden their stance against the three new Agri laws, farmer leaders said that their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what.

They said they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida today to intensify their stir.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a petition seeking removal of the farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws from Delhi borders.

The farmers have been protesting at Singhu and other border points of Delhi since November 26 seeking the repeal of the three laws passed in September.

The petition has been filed by law student Rishabh Sharma and will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian. Sharma has said in his petition that commuters are facing hardships due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, "The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws', we are saying we will make them do it. The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what.”

He added that farmers were not running away from the negotiations but the Centre, “has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals”.

Several other farmer-leaders also addressed the press conference and called upon people to pay tributes to the farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing protests on December 20.

Farmer leader Rishipal said that one farmer has died every day on an average since the protest started in the last week of November.

"A Homage Day (Shraddhanjali Diwas) for all the farmers who lost their lives and became martyrs in the ongoing protest will be organised across the country in villages and tehsil headquarters on 20th December from 11 am to 1 pm," said another farmer leader.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers gathered near Delhi are being misled as part of a conspiracy.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for some development projects in his home state of Gujarat, Modi also said his government is addressing farmers' concerns over the new agri laws.

With PTI inputs

