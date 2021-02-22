Rahul Gandhi Heads Tractor Rally In Wayanad, Urges People To 'Force' Centre To Revoke Farm Laws

To express solidarity with the farmers protesting the Centre’s recent agriculture legislations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed a tractor rally in Kerala’s Wayanad on Monday. The six-kilometre-long tractor rally was held from Thrikaipatta to Muttil in Wayanad district.

The Wayanad MP is on a two-day visit to his constituency in poll-bound Kerala.

Hitting out at the Centre, the Congress leader said that agriculture is the only business that belongs to "Bharat Mata" and he called upon the people to "force" the government to take back its three new farm laws.

“The entire world can see the difficulties faced by Indian farmers. But the government in Delhi is unable to understand the pain of the farmers," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering.

"We have pop stars who are commenting on the situation of Indian farmers but the Indian government is not interested. They are not going to take back the three laws unless they are forced," the Wayanad MP said.

He further alleged that the three new farm laws are designed to destroy the agriculture system in India.

Stating that agriculture is the biggest business in the country worth Rs 40 lakh crore and it is owned by millions and millions of Indians, the Congress leader said, "agriculture is the only business that belongs to Bharat Mata" and a few people want to own this business.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine