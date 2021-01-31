Farmers’ Protests| Centre Should Create A Conducive Environment For Talks: BKU Chief Naresh Tikait

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait on Sunday said the central government should ensure that there’s a “conducive environment for talks”.

While hosting the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally.

Responding to Modi’s address, farmer leader Naresh Tikait said the government should “release our men and prepare an environment conducive for talks”.

“A respectful solution should be reached. We will never agree to anything under pressure,” he told PTI at the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday said his government’s offer on agri laws made to the protesting farmers “still stands” and it was a just “phone call away” from conducting talks.

“We will honour and respect the dignity of our prime minister. Farmers don't want that the government or Parliament bows down to them," Tikait said.

“Will also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected. A middle way should be found. Talks should be held," he added.

During their January 26 parade, many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and on the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

While talking about the violence that ensued on January 26, Tikait said, “The violence on January 26 was part of a conspiracy. The Tricolour is over and above everything. We will never let anyone disrespect it. It will not be tolerated.”

The Delhi Police has registered nearly 40 cases and made over 80 arrests on charges of violence and vandalism.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine