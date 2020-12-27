December 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Farmers' Protest: Union Leader Gets Death Threat, Case Filed

Farmers' Protest: Union Leader Gets Death Threat, Case Filed

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait lodged a complaint that an unidentified caller had threatened to kill him

PTI 27 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Farmers' Protest: Union Leader Gets Death Threat, Case Filed
Farmers protesting at Delhi-UP Border
PTI
Farmers' Protest: Union Leader Gets Death Threat, Case Filed
outlookindia.com
2020-12-27T07:46:04+05:30
Also read

An FIR was registered on Saturday on a complaint alleging that Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been participating in the agitation against the farm laws, received a death threat on his phone, a senior police officer said.

City Superintendent of Police (II) Gyanendra Singh said that Mr Tikait's personal assistant Arjun Baliyan lodged the complaint that an unidentified caller had threatened to kill the farmer leader.

The phone number mentioned in the complaint is under surveillance and efforts are on to identify the caller, he told PTI.

The call was received on Saturday evening.

An FIR has been registered at Kaushambi police station under section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said.

Police force was already deployed in adequate strength at the Gazipur border protest site, the officer said.

The farmers associated with the BKU are protesting at Gazipur since November 28 to press for the repeal of the three new agri laws, joining thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, who are on a sit-in at other sites on the borders of the national capital.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi Police To Send SMS To Personnel About Date, Time Of Covid-19 Vaccination

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI New Delhi Agriculture: Farmers Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos