Farmers' Tractor Parade: Internet Services Suspended For 12 Hours In Parts Of Delhi

Amidst farmers' protests turning violent in the national capital, the government on Tuesday ordered a partial internet shut down in some parts of Delhi. According to the Department of Telecom, internet suspension has been ordered from 12.00 hours to 23.59 hours on January 26.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the order will be effective in areas near Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi.

"Government has invoked Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency to suspend internet services in areas closer to farmers protest sites," a source told PTI.

According to a Department of Telecom spokesperson, internet shutdown order has been invoked by the local law and order administration and not by the department.

People residing close to the protest sites said that they are getting SMSes regarding the suspension of internet service in their area.

"As per the government instructions, the Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area because of which you are not able to use these services. You will be able to use the Internet services once we get directions from the government," an SMS sent by a telecom operator read.

The order came in when a group of farmers broke police barricades to force their way into the Delhi. The police personnel then resorted to the use of tear gas to disperse the group of protesting farmers.

(With PTI Inputs)

