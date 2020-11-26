November 26, 2020
Corona
Delhi Metro From Neighbouring Cities Suspended Over Farmers' Protest

Metro services from Delhi towards NCR sections resumed around 2pm on Thursday, DMRC said.

PTI 26 November 2020
Representational Image
PTI
2020-11-26T18:31:32+05:30

Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to the national capital will remain suspended in view the ''Delhi Chalo'' protest march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws, officials said on Thursday.

However, metro services will be available from Delhi towards the NCR sections, they said.

Taking to Twitter, the DMRC said,

"From 2pm onwards Metro services are available from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from NCR sections to Delhi still continue to remain suspended due to security reasons till further notice."

On Wednesday, the DMRC had said trains would not cross borders of the national capital on Thursday till 2 pm due to farmers' protests.

The farmers planned to reach Delhi on Thursday through five highways connecting the national capital as part of the protest.

The Delhi Police, however, said they have rejected all requests received from various farmer organisations regarding the protest and warned of legal action against them if they came to the city to hold any gathering amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in the border areas of the national capital and all incoming vehicles were being checked in view of the protest.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a ''Samyukta Kisan Morcha'' to press the central government to scrap the three new farm laws.

