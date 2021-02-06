Farmer Protests : Congress Rallies In Rajasthan Turn Into A Show Of Strength

While the Congress has been vocal in its support for the farmer's agitation, protests held against the three farm laws have also become an opportunity for the party's leaders in Rajasthan to showcase their strength.

Over the past few days, this became obvious during the rallies headlined by Congress leaders including former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, former cabinet minister Vishvendra Singh, and other leaders who have vociferously opposed the laws and at the same time have also mobilized their supporters.

On , a Kisan Mahapanchayat was organized in Dausa district, the stronghold of Pilot and his family. Planning and mobilization for the event were done by two Congress MLAs- Murari Lal Meena and G. R . Khatana - two known loyalists of Pilot who sided with him and rebelled against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot during the political turmoil last year. A day later, another ‘Kissan Mahapanchayat’ was organized in Gram Bahaj, Deeg in Bharatpur by Vishvendra Singh. The Bahaj village is situated on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and an effort was made to unite farmers from different districts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Pilot, whose loyalty to the Congress was questioned by some of his party leaders during the political crisis, has been scathing in his criticism of the BJP. Taking the stage in Dausa, Pilot not only spoke against the three farm laws but also gave examples to drive his point that the legislation will end up robbing farmers of their livelihood. As part of the nationwide Chakkajam, farmers in Rajasthan blocked many national and state highways on , demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws. In Jaipur, tractors were placed on roads to jam the traffic while in Alwar, stones and thorny shrubs were placed on roads to check the traffic on road. In Kota, another massive tractor rally was taken out on .

