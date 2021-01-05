Farmer Gets Creative, Turns Container Into Makeshift Home At Singhu Border

Waterlogged tents, soaked firewood and blankets, and cold conditions – farmers camping at Delhi borders in protest against the three agricultural laws have been managing it all without giving up.

We’ve been reading heart-touching and emotional stories about how farmers are doing it all to keep themselves motivated. Another such story is that of a farmer from Jalandhar who is protesting at the Singhu border. He has turned creative and modified a container truck into a fully equipped temporary home.

Harpreet Singh Mattu's temporary accommodation has all basic amenities like a sofa, bed, TV and even a functional toilet along with mobile charging points. You read that right!

"I came here on December 2 at the behest of my elder brother who is based in the US. He asked me to serve the farmers. I left all my work and served for seven days at the Singhu border. Earlier five of my trucks came here and when I came back to my hotel, where I was staying at that time, I felt homesick and then I thought why not turn a truck into a makeshift apartment," Mattu told news agency ANI.

He mentioned that his friends helped him set up his makeshift home, which took one and a half days to complete.

That’s not all, Mattu has also opened Gurdwara Sahib Riverside California Langar Sewa at the Singhu border protest site, which serves tea, snacks and food to passersby and farmers.

"In my Langar tea is served round the clock, from morning till evening. Pinni, pakodas, almond langar is also served there," he said.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine