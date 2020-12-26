December 26, 2020
Farm Unions To Meet Today, To Discuss Resuming Talks With Centre: Reports

The move comes in the backdrop of PM Narendra Modi’s address on Friday, when he reassured the protesting farmers that the Centre was willing to address their concerns.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2020
Farmers at Ghazipur border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi.
Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
Farm unions agitating against the Centre’s new agri laws, will meet on Saturday afternoon, to discuss the Centre’s offer of holding talks to resolve the ongoing deadlock regarding the new farm laws, reports claimed.

The move comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address yesterday, when he reassured the protesting farmers that the Centre was willing to address their concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday allayed fears that private firms might grab farmers' land under a new contract farming law enacted by the Centre, as he listened to success stories about benefits of the new Acts while interacting with peasants from seven states.

After releasing Rs 18,000 crore funds to 9 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi held interaction with farmers from Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Haryana on Friday.
(With PTI inputs)

