Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Farm Laws Repeal: Govt To Introduce Bill On First Day Of Parliament Winter Session

The winter session of Parliament will start from Monday, and on the first day of it, new bill to repeal contentious three farm laws will be introduced.

Govt to introduce bill on farm laws repeal in Lok Sabha.(File photo-Representational image)

2021-11-27T17:29:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 5:29 pm

The government will introduce new bill to repeal three contentious farm laws on Monday in Lok Sabha.

The new bill states that though"only a small group of farmers are protesting" against these legislations, the need of the hour is to take along everyone for inclusive growth.

The new bill has been listed for introduction and passage in Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday.

The bill was passed by the Union Cabinet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement that all three farm laws will be repealed in the Winter Session.

The bill will be introduced by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the house.

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day.

"Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move for leave to introduce a Bill to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation Act) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodites (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Also to introduce the bill," Lok Sabha's list of business for November 29, states.

Despite the prime minister's surprise announcement to repeal the bills, farmers' unions have announced that they will continue with their protest until their other demands are not met. However, they have called off their proposed tractor March to Parliament on Monday.

"To enable the farmers to sell their produce at higher prices and benefit from technological improvements, farmers have been provided access to agriculture markets which will help them increase their income. With this objective three farm laws...were enacted, as a part of the government's endeavour to improve the condition of farmers including small and marginal farmers," the bill to repeal three farm laws states.

It also says that even though "only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws, the government has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on the importance of the farm laws and explain the merits through several meetings and other forums".

Without taking away the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues were provided for trade of their produce, the proposed legislation states. (With PTI inputs)

