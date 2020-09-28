Farm Bills Protest: Tractor Set On Fire At India Gate

A tractor has been set on fire at India Gate in the capital city of Delhi to mark protest against the three farm bills that were passed by the parliament on September 20 amid vehement protests by the Opposition.

A team of police was immediately sent to the location to douse the flames. The tractor has been removed and the fire has been put out by the fire department.

The incident took place a day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to all the three controversial farm bills. Leaders of 18 parties had urged him not to sign the farm bills.

Around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at India Gate on Monday morning, police said.

#WATCH: Punjab Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi. A tractor was also set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/iA5z6WLGXR — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by the Parliament last week.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The police was also informed by the locals that the group of men also chnated slogans before setting the tractor on fire.

"About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor was removed.

"Legal action is being taken in the matter. Identity of the persons involved is being ascertained," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine