Fact Check: Is WhatsApp Recording Your Calls? Here’s The Truth

For last few days, especially after the introduction of new IT rules, there have been several queries about whether social media platforms will be banned, or WhatsApp will be blocked. Amid this, a fake message started doing rounds on social media. The message claims that the government will record all WhatsApp calls and your devices will connect to the ministry system.

The message read, “Two blue ticks and one red tick means the government can take action against, while three red ticks will mean that the government has started court proceedings against you.” A similar three red ticks message also went viral and was debunked last year.

According to the message, WhatsApp has introduced new communication rules and is being shared at a time when Facebook has gone to court over the government of India’s new IT rules, which include a traceability clause.

While the traceability rules are being challenged, users should note that WhatsApp remains private and end-to-end encrypted meaning no third party, be it Facebook or WhatsApp or even the government can read your messages.

The PIB Fact Check also took to Twitter to warn users and stated, “Messages circulating on Social Media reading ‘WhatsApp info regarding √ tick marks’ is #FAKE.#PIBFactCheck : No! The Government is doing no such thing. The message is #FAKE.”

Do not fall for such #Whatsapp messages being circulated.



No such thing is being done by the Government.



However, everyone is advised to not share any false news/misinformation concerning #CoronavirusInIndia



For authentic information follow @MoHFW_INDIA and @pib_India pic.twitter.com/XBErXb1CSP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 24, 2020

The viral message, which has the ‘forwarded many times label’ says once the new rules are implemented, all calls will be recorded and social media accounts will also be monitored.

It says if a user shares a negative message against the government or on a religious issue, then you will get arrested. Again, all of the claims made are fake and users should not forward this message.

It is important to note that WhatsApp has not implemented any new communication rules and there is no such feature as three red tick or three blue ticks.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine