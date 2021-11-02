Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Facebook Gets 14 Day Extension To Depose Before Delhi Assembly Committee On 2020 Riots

In the process of identifying best officials for deposition, Facebook had sought a 14 extension from the Peace and Harmony committee of the Delhi Assembly which is probing Northeast Delhi Riots of 2020.

Facebook Gets 14 Day Extension To Depose Before Delhi Assembly Committee On 2020 Riots
Facebook gets 14 day extension to depose before Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony committee probing the Northeast Delhi riots of 2020 | AP

Trending

Facebook Gets 14 Day Extension To Depose Before Delhi Assembly Committee On 2020 Riots
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T14:53:03+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 2:53 pm

The Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony committee has granted a 14-day extension to Facebook India and asked the social media platform to send a senior representative to depose before it on November 18 over the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Facebook had sought an extension from the MLA Raghav Chadha-led Peace and Harmony committee to identify the best possible officials for the deposition. The request was accepted by the committee.

The committee had earlier asked Facebook India to send a senior representative to depose before it on November 2 relating to the matter of northeast Delhi riots of 2020.

Related Stories

Facebook Dithered In Curbing Divisive User Content In India

The statement said that in response to the summons dated October 27, Facebook India had requested for an extension of 14 days to appear before the committee, in order to enable them to ensure the availability of senior representatives with the requisite knowledge and "who are best placed to provide the committee with the data required".

The request was made by the Public Policy Head of Facebook India, communicated vide email dated October 29.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

"Considering the request and reasons stated therein, the Chairman (of the committee) and MLA Raghav Chadha has decided to grant the extension to Facebook India to make available the suitable senior representatives. Pursuantly, the committee proceedings are rescheduled for November 18 at 12:30 pm," the statement said.

At least 53 people died and hundreds were injured in clashes between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and February 26, 2020, in northeast Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Raghav Chadha Delhi Facebook delhi riots 2020 Delhi Riots Communal Violence National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Diwali: UP Man Killed After Two Groups Clash Over Bursting Firecrackers

Diwali: UP Man Killed After Two Groups Clash Over Bursting Firecrackers

Child Rights Body Sends Complaint To NCERT Over New Manual Aiming To Sensitise Teachers About LGBTQ+ Kids

Diwali 2021: What Are Electronic Crackers And Are They Truly Green?

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

Covid-19 Spikes Ahead Of Diwali But Active Cases Remain Lowest In 253 Days

Delhi: Air Quality On Diwali 'Very Poor', Most Likely Getting Hazardous By End Of Day

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

Meet 'Bambooka', A Bicycle-Turned-Bamboo Two Wheeler Designed To Save Dying Tribal Art Forms Of Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Indians Happy Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Indians Happy Diwali

Mahatma Gandhi To be Commemorated On Special UK Collector's Coin To Mark Diwali

Mahatma Gandhi To be Commemorated On Special UK Collector's Coin To Mark Diwali

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Public Money Now Spent On Temples And Not On Kabristans, Says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Public Money Now Spent On Temples And Not On Kabristans, Says Yogi Adityanath

Goa: Israel-Bound Flight With 276 Passengers On Board Makes Emergency Landing At Dabolim Airfield

Goa: Israel-Bound Flight With 276 Passengers On Board Makes Emergency Landing At Dabolim Airfield

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

Outlook Web Desk / Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a point to visit troops on Diwali. This time, meet them at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Social Media Moghuls: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021

Social Media Moghuls: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021

Outlook Business Desk / Love, hate them, you sure cannot ignore them. Social media influencers are revolutionising content creation and shaping our viewing and buying habits.

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj is the first woman cricketer to get the Khel Ratna Award. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family.

Diwali 2021: What Are Electronic Crackers And Are They Truly Green?

Diwali 2021: What Are Electronic Crackers And Are They Truly Green?

Outlook Web Desk / Electronic firecrackers are devices that can be operated through remote controls once plugged into an electricity source.

Advertisement